Geraldine Ellen Watson, 93

Geraldine Ellen Watson was born Jan. 3, 1927, to Joseph LeRoy Couch and Elenora Pearl (Wagner) Couch in Belle Fourche. She passed away peacefully at her home in Spearfish, on March 14, 2020.
Geraldine married Edwin Wierzbicki in July 1950, and to this union, six children were born. They later divorced. She later married Tom Watson while living in Idaho. They later divorced and she moved back to South Dakota.
She had worked for over 31 years as a waitress and a convenience store clerk. She was active in her church for several years, singing in the choir, and helped plan church potlucks. For years, she created monthly posters for the Hickory House bulletin board, which received many praises. She was also involved with the planning of monthly birthday parties of the Hickory House residents. In the past, she was an active member of the Belle Fourche Rebekah Lodge and served as the leader of the Belle Fourche Theta Rho Girls Club for several years.
For her 93 years of life, she created soon to be five generations of her family and precious memories. Geraldine was well loved by many and will be missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Wierzbicki of Belle Fourche; son, Eddie (Sheri) Wierzbicki of Winnemucca, Nev.; son, Dennis Wierzbicki of Newell; son Jerry Lynn (Laura) Wierzbicki of Newell; daughter, Marcia (Morgan) Strohschein of Belle Fourche; daughter, Martha Wierzbicki of Spearfish; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and her first great-great-grandchild due in July 2020. Also surviving are her brother, Dale (Evelyn) Couch of Spearfish; sister, Betty Hale of Whitewood; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; two sisters; a son-in-law; and two nieces.
Graveside memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on April 11, 2020, at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche, SD.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
