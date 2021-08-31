Gerald “Jerry” D. Weber was born on July 28, 1936, to Peter V. Weber and Rita E. Keysor Weber in Sturgis. He grew up on the family farm on the east side of Sturgis.
He graduated from St. Martins Academy in 1954. On Jan. 27, 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for three years in Germany. He had many great stories of his time there. He also served for 6 months in the honor guard at Fort Leonard Wood, Kan. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 14, 1958, and returned home to Sturgis. Upon his return home, he worked at Doran’s Grocery and eventually started his lifelong career in the U.S. Postal service in March of 1959. Jerry spent the next 33 years in the postal life, retiring as the Postmaster in 1992. Jerry was also a 63-year member of the Elks Lodge in Deadwood.
On Nov. 24, 1962, Jerry married Cleo Wilkerson at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis by Father Raymond Deisch. Jerry and Cleo had two daughters. He taught both of his daughters to appreciate fishing, four wheeling, snowmobiling, camping, and just being outdoors.
Jerry loved his family farm and spending time with his family especially working on their Christmas decorations, making all kinds of Christmas goodies with his sister and daughters. Jerry was a prankster and loved to play jokes on the family gifts for Christmas and birthdays. He loved to play cards with his family on Saturday nights and had an ongoing competition. Jerry enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s events, especially following them around the golf course for their golf tournaments. He was an extremely devoted grandfather. He will also be greatly missed by the eight family dogs that always went to him for treats or a trip to McDonalds for a burger. Jerry has imparted many wonderful memories for all who knew him.
Gerald “Jerry” D. Weber, 85, of Sturgis, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Monument Health Sturgis hospital.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Cleo; his daughters, Laura (Brandon) Caneva, and Mary Weber; sister, Carole Henrichsen; and two grandchildren, Connor Caneva, and Annika Caneva. He is also survived by his very close family friends, Jerry and Jeanie Humble, Doug and Judy Mehlhaff, and Chris and Carol Jordan, plus lifelong friend Ed Doran.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 7, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis.
Interment to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers a memorial to St. Martin’s Chapel restoration has been established.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.