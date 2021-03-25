Gerald E. Porter Sr., 93, of Cheyenne, Wyo., passed on March 17, 2021, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 16, 1927 in Seneca, S.D. He lived in Deadwood, before moving to Cheyenne. He is preceded by his parents Susan and Joe Porter, sister Vira, brothers Richard and Robert, his wife Elaine Porter, children Connie Grensteiner and Shary Porter, son in law Ed Greinsteiner, and special friend Kitty Cofield. He is survived by his son Jerry Porter Jr., grandchildren Mandy, Jerry, Justin, Brandy, Jason, Lacey, James, and Melana, as well as numerous great grandchildren. Gerald worked as a mechanic following service in the army and loved to play pool. He loved and cared for many dear friends, and was beloved by everyone who knew him. Memorial services will be held at the VFW Post 4343 on Saturday, March 27, and at the VFW Post 5969 on April 1.
