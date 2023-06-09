Gerald Dean Guthmiller was born September 1, 1932, at Leola, SD to Theodore & Clara (Breitag) Guthmiller. He worked on the family farm until 1952 when he enlisted in the US Air Force, serving in CA, TX & LA as a mechanic until 1954. Back in SD he farmed & eventually went to work for Schnuerle Construction as an equipment operator & truck driver. In 1966 he married the love of his life, Charlotte Martin & together they raised a family of four children. In 1968 he was hired by Hall Construction & spent nearly his entire career there as an equipment operator, mechanic & foreman. In 1993, he began work for Absorption Corp as a salesman, during which he & Charlotte were able to travel together until her passing in 1999. Gerry loved spending time with family & was very proud of his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, working in his garage, good jokes & country/polka music. He also followed Twins baseball regularly. Gerry was a member of the United Methodist Church & found comfort in his faith in God.
Gerry was surrounded by family prior to his peaceful passing on June 4, 2023. He is survived by sons Jason Guthmiller (Spearfish, SD) and Craig Packard (Belle Fourche, SD), brother Irvin Guthmiller (Mobridge, SD), sister Arvilla Roesch (Mankato, MN), nine grandchildren & eleven great-grandchildren. His kind & generous heart, quick wit, work ethic, firm grips & bear hugs left a lasting impression on us all. Now he can be at peace, free of pain & reunited with Charlotte. At his request there will be no funeral service but rather a celebration of life.
