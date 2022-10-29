George Jenter
Sturgis | George, much loved husband, father, grandfather and doctor gently walked into the arms of Jesus Sunday morning October 23rd.

He was born in Viborg, SD on December 10, 1946, to Donald and Marion Jenter. He grew up with his sister Sandra on the farm near Centerville. He played football, was active in 4-H, and enjoyed trapping along the Vermillion River. He graduated from Centerville High School, The University of South Dakota and Kirksville School of Osteopathic Medicine. He would often say, “I’m just a German farm boy who was lucky enough to go to school.” He grew into a gentle, humble, kind of country doctor.

