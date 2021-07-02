George Evans, 92, of Belle Fourche, died June 30, 2021 at the Belle Estate in Belle Fourche.
The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. Interment will take place at Pine Slope Cemetery.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife of 70 years, Alice of Belle Fourche; daughter, Valerie (Al) Garr of Belle Fourche; grandson, Tigh Garr of Belle Fourche; great-grandson, Preston Garr of Rapid City; two sisters, Beverly Telford of Novato, Calif., Betty Shannon of Sturgis; two sisters-in-law, Verona Evans of Rapid City, Irene Willoughby of Pierre.
