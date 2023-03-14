Derosier, George.tif
George (Don) Derosier passed away March 10, 2023 at the Garden Hills Assisted Living Home. He was 91!

 Don was born in Deadwood, South Dakota April 4th,1931.  He was the son of George and Edith (Mustaparta) Derosier, He graduated from Deadwood High School in 1950. Don attended  the University South Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State where he graduated  in 1954 with a degree in Business. Don married Yvonne Louise Delahoyde March 8th, 1952, in St. John’s Episcopal Church in Deadwood. They were married 71 years. They were blessed with  4 children, Deborah (Bob) Irwin, David, (Kim) Derosier, G. Dean (Jaclynn) Derosier and Darin (Linda) Derosier.

