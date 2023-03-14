George (Don) Derosier passed away March 10, 2023 at the Garden Hills Assisted Living Home. He was 91!
Don was born in Deadwood, South Dakota April 4th,1931. He was the son of George and Edith (Mustaparta) Derosier, He graduated from Deadwood High School in 1950. Don attended the University South Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State where he graduated in 1954 with a degree in Business. Don married Yvonne Louise Delahoyde March 8th, 1952, in St. John’s Episcopal Church in Deadwood. They were married 71 years. They were blessed with 4 children, Deborah (Bob) Irwin, David, (Kim) Derosier, G. Dean (Jaclynn) Derosier and Darin (Linda) Derosier.
Don grew up in a car dealing family. His dad opened a Star dealership in Lead, SD in 1925, and then in 1931 an Oldsmobile Dealership, Deadwood Motor Sales. In 1955 Don opened Valley Motors in Spearfish. In 1959, he took over Deadwood Motor Sales until he sold it in 1988 and retired. After retirement, Don and Yvonne moved to St. Onge, SD, and later to Spearfish, SD.
Don was an amazing family man. He took his family snow skiing, water skiing, hiking, biking, camping, and “off roading” before it was a “thing”. He loved to drive anything, anywhere, but especially his Motorhome, in which he traveled, literally, all over the world with Yvonne. He was an impressive do it yourself, hands on, kind of guy!
Don was very much involved in the Deadwood community. He was active in Jaycees and Toastmasters, emceeing many events. Don organized the annual Auto Dealers float for the days of 76 for many years. He was president and member of the Adams Museum Board, President and a member of the Deadwood School Board, He was on the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Twin City Community Development Board, Member Broken Boot Gold Mine Board and more!
Don is survived by his wife, four children and their spouses, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and one more on the way.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, so that all his family near and far can come together to celebrate an amazing son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend!
