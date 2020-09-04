Genevieve H. Brechtel, 91, of Vale, S.D., passed away at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Born into the midst of the Great Depression, in a time between the great wars, Genevieve Helen (McFarland) Brechtel forged a path through her life aided by God’s Grace and her guardian angel, Stephen.
School was a challenge for Genny, which is ironic because of her passion for learning and because she was an inspiration for her children. As a student, she was what is known now as a kinesthetic learner. She gained her greatest knowledge from using her hands to create, sew, cook and care for other people. From the time she began reading, Genny began plotting ideas for gardens filled with flowers, herbs and vegetables. She would often read through seed catalogues, imagining and dreaming of the day she could plant seeds to later harvest. It was her desire to nurture seedlings that ultimately fed her life’s ambition of providing nourishment for her family of nine children and husband, Robert Brechtel, of 74 years. From garden patch, harvest, preservation to table, Genny made sure bellies were filled and no one went hungry.
Continuing her enjoyment of preparing savory sauces, breads, meals and desserts, Genny wrote cookbooks filled with recipes saved over the years. Because she wrote From the Farm, a colloquial column for Sturgis’ Meade County Times, Genny was often the recipient of local recipe contributions, which first found their way into her column and then her cookbooks.
Whenever Genny and her husband hosted meals on the family ranch east of Sturgis, in their Rapid City, Spearfish, Vale or Arizona residences of latter years or at Burno Gulch Christian Family Retreat Center, she would again put her culinary prowess to work, preparing sumptuous repasts for their guests. Her generous and loving nature impacted everyone.
Wanting to share her life with her children and anyone wishing to know more about what it was like to grow up in the Dirty Thirties, Genny wrote three autobiographical novels, beginning with Kids, Thistles and Drought: Rural Years. Soon she completed Kids, Thistles and Drought: The Next Six Years, and later, The Boy at Grandmother’s House, featuring how she met and married the love of her life. All three books feature Genny’s guardian angel, Stephen, who helped her sort out decisions and who saved her life more than once.
Nearing the end of her journey, Genny shared her one wish for her obituary. She wanted each of her nine children to know they are gifts, blessings from God and that she loved them very much.
Genny (July 30, 1929-Sept. 1, 2020) was the fourth eldest of 10 children born to George B. and Gladys (Holst) McFarland. Eventually marrying the boy she laid eyes on for the first time at her grandmother’s house, Genny gained a deep faith through years of struggling, gardening, writing, housekeeping and rearing children. It was this deep connection to our heavenly father that succored Genny in times of stress and angst, filling her with joy in prayer and communion. Every night of their 74 years of marriage, Genny and Robert said the Rosary, praying for each of their children, their offspring and those individuals needing God’s grace.
Thankful to have shared her life are her family and friends, including Robert, her husband; children Genevieve M. (Dean Sexton), Robert, Jr. (Leann), son-in-law Ron Pyburn, Hugh (Carol), Vincent (Anne), James (Sherry), Mary (Rick Karns) Tere (John Froelich) and Annette (William Renn, Jr.); grandchildren Tim Sexton, Joseph Sexton, Andrew (Vanessa) Sexton, David (Sarah) Sexton, Christopher (Charia) Brechtel, Michael (Casey) Brechtel, Tammy (Christopher John) Croniser, Matthew Brechtel, Theresa Chianca (Dan Phillips), Kristeen Baird-Terzich, Philip (April) Baird, Catherine Spint (Ryan Brown), April (Sterling) Davis, Jennifer (Daniel) Miller, Susan (Steven) Doyle, Gary (Samantha) McCoy, Daniel (Cammi) Brechtel, Joshua (Elizabeth) Brechtel, Thomas (Sharon) Brechtel, Adam (Genevieve) Brechtel, Nicholas (Hannah) Brechtel, Stephanie Brechtel, Nicole (James) Rodriguez, Jennifer Washburn, Anthony (Justine) Brechtel, Ryan Salsman, Dominic (Jennifer) Dufner, James Brechtel, Jr., Lucas Brechtel, Kyle (Dana) Karns, Stephen Brechtel, Melissa (Chris) Harrington, Genneca (Eric) Houser, Amanda (Aaron) Froelich, Rosie (Luis) Bartolome, David (Maria) Renn, John Rego, Jr., Kyle Rego, Bryan Rego; 71 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren; sisters Margaret Snyder and Cookie Bickley as well as a plethora of nieces and nephews.
Genny was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Pyburn, parents, seven siblings, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will start at 7 p.m. on Friday Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis followed by a Rosary service at 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bella Pregnancy Resource Center at 119 E. Grant Street, Spearfish, SD 57783.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
