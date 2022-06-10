01/30/1938- 06/04/2022
While we are saddened by the loss of Gene, he was confident in the Bible’s promise of the resurrection and helped his family to have the same hope.
Gene is survived by his wife of 63 years, their five children, 13 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren as well as his two brothers and one sister. He was preceded in death by one sister and a son in law.
