Gavin Symonds, age 26 of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home, following a life-long battle against Diabetes.

 A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, November 30,2022 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche.  Visitation will be held 5 to 7 pm Tuesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.  Inurnment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery.

