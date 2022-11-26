Gavin Symonds, age 26 of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home, following a life-long battle against Diabetes.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, November 30,2022 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 pm Tuesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery.
Gavin’s funeral can be viewed live or afterwards, on his obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Gavin is survived by his mother, Tammy (Michael) Westland of Belle Fourche; father, Robert Symonds of Belle Fourche; brother, Logan of Belle Fourche; sisters, Amanda (Eddie) Kramp and their children, Chason, Rowan, Braylee of Belle Fourche, Mariah Wainman of Bowman ND; paternal grandfather, Richard Symonds of Belle Fourche, maternal grandmother, Margaret (Albert) Limpert of Buffalo; aunt and uncles, Teresa (Darren) Howard of Chattanooga TN, Jill (Shannon) Fincher and their son, Sawyer, of Las Vegas NV, Josh Limpert of Oregon, Jeremy Limpert of St. Cloud MN. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Patricia Symonds; maternal grandfather, Lyman Cramer; and uncles, Jim, and John Symonds.
