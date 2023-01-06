Gary Clark Ivers, 75, passed away December 29, 2022. He was born February 15, 1947, in Watauga, South Dakota to Vernon and Gladyce (Skotvold) Ivers. The family moved to Belle Fourche, SD, where he graduated from high school in 1965.
Gary was always ready with a joke or prank. All said, there was never a dull moment around him. Gary was an all-around “handy man” who could fix most anything, and was excellent at refinishing antique furniture. He loved to garden and split his spare time between his yard and garden and watching all sports ending in BALL. Baseball was his favorite, as he coached many little league teams in the Rapid City area. His favorite sport was watching any of the 4 grandchildren participating in whatever season of sports they were in. Gary loved animals. His best buddy was Cuddles followed closely by Curly. Cuddles was his constant companion any time Gary had surgery or when he underwent chemotherapy & stem cell transplant 6 years ago.
Gary is survived by Nancy, his “rock” for the past 23 years; daughter Bobbie Jo (Brian) Bogan; daughter-in-law Holly Ivers; granddaughter Britteny (Cody) Foster; grandsons Bubba Ivers, James Bogan, Ben Bogan; great grandchildren Adley Ivers, Chloe and Chism Foster; brothers Roger (Donna), Bob, Gordon (Jhane); sister-in-law Pearl Ivers and many nieces, nephews & friends. Gary was predeceased in death by his parents, son Steven Roy, and brother Kenneth. Gary will be buried in Craig, Colorado alongside his son Steve. His faithful buddies, Cuddles & Curly, will be buried with him. Memorials can be made in Gary’s name to Sioux Falls Humane Society, Cancer Research, or any other organization of your choice.
A Funeral Service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10am with a visitation at 9am. Burial will take place in Craig, CO. Gary’s full obituary can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com.
