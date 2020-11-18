Garnette A. Ainsworth, 98, died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 11, 2020, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare in Spearfish.
Garnette was born in New Leipzig, N.D., on Jan. 17, 1922, to Guy and Bertha Bell, the fourth of seven children. She moved to Spearfish at the age of 9, attending grade and high school there.
She married Lyle Ainsworth, a native of Spearfish in 1938. The ensuing years she spent raising a family of four sons and assisting her husband in establishing Ainsworth Construction Company.
Garnette enjoyed all sports, especially bowling. She bowled in several leagues and participated in the South Dakota State Tournament many times with a great deal of success. She was a member of the P.E.O. Chapter BW of Spearfish and a proud recipient of their 50 Year pin. She was also a lifetime member of Modern Mothers Club. She loved playing cards and writing poetry.
She is survived by three sons: Jerry (Sonia) Ainsworth of Spearfish; Stan (Patty) Ainsworth, Pierre; Lincoln (Elaine) Ainsworth, Piedmont; a sister, Sonya Albers and brother, Roger Bell, both of Spearfish; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Garnette was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lyle, her son Donald, one sister – Ruby, and three brothers – Leroy (Bud), Tom and Douglas.
Visitation for friends and family will be at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Private family graveside rites will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis on Friday, Dec. 4.
A celebration of life for Garnette will take place during the summer of 2021 — date and time to be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.