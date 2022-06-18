Gale Stonehouse, 71, of Albion, Neb., passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion, Neb.
Gale was born March 4, 1951, at Sidney, Neb., to Arthur and Patsy (Montgomery) Stonehouse.
Gale had a career working in factories and at casinos, always putting a smile on everyone’s face. She had a sweet demeanor and a kind heart. She lived in Nebraska, Kuwait, South Dakota, and Tennessee over the course of her lifetime. Gale’s favorite things included sailing, writing letters, reading true stories, making paper crafts, puppies and kittens, and celebrating holidays — especially Christmas. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt. Her nieces and nephews, plus great-nieces and nephews will miss getting hand-made letters with comics in the mail from Gale.
Gale is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Patsy, and her siblings, Dale Jeffery Stonehouse and Carolyn (Stonehouse) Rose.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, David Rose; her nieces and nephews, Ben Rose, Ashley (Rose) Campbell, and Lindsey Rose; great nieces and nephews, Grayson Rose, Anna Kate Rose, Channing Rose, and Lucy Campbell.
Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Ash Hollow Cemetery.
Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.