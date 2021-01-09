Gale Quinn McAnlis 63 of St. Onge, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. He was surrounded by the love of his family.
Gale was born in Newcastle, Pa., on June 16, 1957, to Arthur Lee McAnlis and Eunice Elizabeth Goddard.
When he was a young boy, his family moved to Fort McDowell, Ariz., then later moved to Boulder City, Nev., where he attended school. There he met his high school sweetheart Holly and graduated from BCHS. They were married in 1977, and started their family in 1980, with the birth of their first daughter Crystal and then in 1985, they had their second daughter Debra. Gale pursued several careers over the years, but his favorite, was driving a truck for Southern Nevada Paving in Las Vegas, Nev., where he retired after 30 years. After retirement, Gale and Holly followed their girls north and moved to St. Onge in 2012.
Gale took a job working for the city of Spearfish, until he was diagnosed with brain Cancer in 2018.
Gale made many friends throughout the years and was a mentor to many. He loved his horses and team roping was a hobby that started in high school. He was a MacGyver of sorts and could find a way to fix almost anything and he loved teaching others how to do the same. Over the years, he has taught many others how to weld, rope, work on vehicles, drive trucks and equipment, and any other hidden skills he had.
Gale is survived by his wife Holly of St. Onge; daughter Crystal (Courtney) Higgins of Hammond, Mont., Debra (Lance) Huber of Spearfish; four grandchildren Colyn and Clancy Higgins, Alton and Aylee Huber; mother Bettie McAnlis of Mesa, Ariz.; brother Fred McAnlis of Henderson, Nev.; sisters-in-law Kay McAnlis, Penny Phelps; brothers-in-law Troy Phelps, Randy Phelps, and all his nieces and nephews, and so many loved ones. He is preceded in death by his father Lee McAnlis; grandson Cayden Higgins; brother Jim McAnlis; sister Shirley Doka; brothers-in-law Larry Doka, Dale Phelps; sisters-in-law Ray McAnlis and Mickey Phelps.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch in St. Onge, SD.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
