Gail L. Smith, 70, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital. Gail was born in Deadwood to Edward and Violet (Ridenour) Smith. While attending Black Hills State College she met Joseph Engler; they were married and made their home in Deadwood. Gail worked many years at the Deadwood Hospital while also selling Tupperware. She enjoyed motorcycle adventures with Joe and spent free time camping with family and friends. Gail stayed active in her retirement by swimming, reading, playing games and meeting friends for coffee. She was strong, kind, and a good listener to all those she encountered.
Gail is survived by her son Ed (Lisa) Engler, her grandson, Adam of Rapid City; her brother Mike Smith, of Kingman Arizona, nieces, nephews and many friends in the Northern Hills Community.
She is preceded in death by her husband Joe Engler, and her parents Edward Smith and Violet Smith.
Arrangements are under the care of Behrens Wilson Funeral Home. There will be no services, online condolences may be written at behrenswilson.com.
