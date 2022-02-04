Frieda Tracy, 90, of Spearfish passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Monument Sturgis Senior Care.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the United Church of Christ in Spearfish, with lunch following at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Rosehill Cemetery.
Frieda Shuck Brownell Tracy was born Dec. 10, 1931, at the mid-wife’s office in Sturgis, to Willie and June (Edwards) Shuck, the first of four children. Frieda grew up on the homestead in Vale, S.D., helping the farm workers and helping to raise her sisters, Janice and Loretta, and brother, Albert “Sonny”. Frieda was ever the caretaker, quietly taking everything in stride. In her early teenage years, the family moved to Spearfish. While having her tonsils taken out, Frieda aspirated infection into her lungs. As this was during the tuberculosis era, Frieda was taken to the Battle Mountain Sanitarium in Hot Springs to recuperate. Frieda spent nearly 18 months at the Sanitarium, laying down on her back most all hours of the day. The nursing staff assisted Frieda in keeping up with her schooling, and she would listen to baseball games broadcast on the radio. When penicillin became available, Frieda was given several rounds of antibiotics, and was very quickly released from her recuperation. Frieda, with the help of the nursing staff, was able to graduate with her classmates from Spearfish High School in 1950, and then continued on at Black Hills Teachers College (now BHSU), gaining her teaching certificate.
As an avid music lover and dancer, Frieda loved going to community dances. At these dances, she met her first husband Durwood “Brownie” Brownell. Frieda and Brownie were married on June 24, 1951. From this marriage came seven children – Delmar, Delores, David, Dale, Daryl, D’Anna and Dory. Throughout Frieda’s life, she was always working. From managing the family grocery store, the Dorsett Home, to working for Dr. Meade, Dr. Clark and Dr. Langenfeld, helping to start the Spearfish Ambulance Service, then Spearfish Elementary School secretary, as a cook/waitstaff at the Brass Bull, then on to working as the lunch lady at Black Hills State University – she never led a dull life.
Frieda married a dapper widower who also loved to dance – Hugh Tracy, on June 19, 1976. As a widower with no children, Hugh didn’t really know what all he had taken on with marrying Frieda – her children and extended family could be overwhelming at times. However, Frieda and Hugh spent many hours sitting outside on the back deck of their home overlooking Spearfish, talking into the late hours of the day, marveling at the beautiful cityscape that was laid out in front of them – and then went off to dance the night away.
With Hugh’s untimely passing, Frieda carried on with her life to the fullest. Upon her retirement from BHSU, Frieda moved into her youngest daughter Dory’s home in Spearfish, having her very own space to do with as she pleased. It was never a dull moment with all the volunteering that Frieda did. From the UCC Women’s Fellowship, Food Pantry, Degree of Honor, RSVP, Spearfish Senior Center – there were many miles logged going to all her events, most of them with her grandsons, Tanner and Dillon, in tow.
Frieda’s faith, love of family and friends, strength, and a never give up attitude in life, pushed her to make the most of every day and every situation. She will be truly missed!
Frieda is survived by six of her children Delmar (Ann) Brownell, Spearfish; Delores Eastwood, San Antonio, Texas; David Brownell, Sturgis; Daryl (Debbie) Brownell, Belle Fourche; D’Anna (Kevin) Medellin, Laconia, N.H.; and Dory (Ken) Batka, Spearfish; fourteen grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and too many grand-dogs to count!
Frieda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hugh, her brother Sonny Shuck, brothers-in-law Jimmy Key and Jim Endres, and her beloved son Dale Brownell.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Spearfish United Church of Christ or the Spearfish Food Pantry.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.