Frieda (Keil) Shimp, 96, of Spearfish, went home to her Lord July 10, 2021.
She was born May 8, 1925, in Iliff, Colo., Frieda was the 13th baby born to Fred Keil Sr and AnnMarie (Bauer) Keil. 13 was her lucky number. She was the second to the youngest child of her 14 siblings.
The family moved to Nisland when Frieda was a year old. She attended Nisland, Fruitdale and Ingersoll schools. She graduated from Belle Fourche High School.
June 9, 1946, Frieda married Jake Shimp. They lived in Belle Fourche, Toppenish, Wash., and Newell. They bought and settled on a farm near Fruitdale. In 1974, they retired from farming and moved to Belle Fourche. Since Jake’s passing in 1999, Frieda lived in Austin, Texas and Kingman, Ariz. May 2016, Frieda became a resident of Garden Hills Assistant Living in Spearfish.
Frieda worked at the Bank of Belle Fourche, BFHS Lunch Program, was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, several clubs, and organizations. She liked doing crafts and embroidering until she was 94 years old.
Frieda joins her parents, 13 siblings, husband, several nieces, and nephews.
She is survived by daughters, Sylvia Summers and Debbie Kron of Sun City, Ariz.; son, Edward (Linda) Shimp of Spearfish, SD.; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing and visitation will be at Kline Funeral Chapel Thursday, July 22 from 5-7 p.m. A celebration of life will be Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche followed by a lunch at the church.
Interment will be at 1:30 pm at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in memory of Frieda Shimp to Garden Hills Assistant Living, 905 S. 34th St., Spearfish, SD 57783 or St. James Lutheran Church, 1100 Stanley St. Belle Fourche, SD 57717.
An online guest book and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
