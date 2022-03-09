Frantz Emanuel Johnson, 85, of Spearfish died March 3, 2022. He often said “When I die and go to Heaven, I’ll no longer have this terrible illness.” He is finally at peace.
Frantz was born August 7, 1936 in Sweden to Reverend Emil Johnson and Ingrid Johnson. He and his family departed Gothenburg, Sweden and sailed the ship Kungsholm out of Stockholm. Frantz was two and his brother Luther was eleven when they arrived in America.
At an early age Frantz was labeled with a “developmental disorder” which was later diagnosed as Autism. Despite all of this, he managed to live most of his 85 years independently. Although many people did not understand him or his “isms” some took the time and made the effort to recognize his very special personality. He was alone most of his life, but had phone and mail contact with his beloved brother Luther, up until the last few years of Luther’s life.
His mother Ingrid taught him how to play piano when he was a young boy. He played church hymns beautifully from memory up until a couple of years ago. Most of his adolescent years were spent in an institution near Worcester, MA. He then moved to Nebraska to a Christian home where he lived for several years. According to Frantz, the home was ultimately bought out and he no longer wanted to live there. So, a lady drove him to Deadwood in a station wagon. He worked at the Franklin Hotel as a dishwasher, then lived in Lead before he landed in Spearfish in 1990. He spent a lot of time helping out at the Senior Center where he was named a “lifetime member.”
Frantz had a knack for details. In particular, he remembered people’s names and their birthdates. He also had a fondness for working on special projects. When asked what he was working on, he’d proudly say “It’s a secret.” Time and time again, we would travel to machine shops in the area to have special parts made, wood cut into perfect circles and purchased many small electric motors. Some people joked that he was building a time machine or a spaceship (that would really work!)
Frantz expressed fond memories of his travels around the US and the Black Hills. When the weather was nice, he could be seen riding his ATV around town up until the spring of 2021. He delighted in car rides through Spearfish Canyon and loved eating at Perkins. Diet Pepsi and diet Mountain Dew were his drink of choice. He also enjoyed services at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Although he preferred to live like a pauper, Frantz was very generous to charitable organizations. The Smile Train, Salvation Army, Lutheran World Relief and Feeding South Dakota were among his favorites.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Doris Johnson, nephew and niece in-law David and Gala Johnson, and niece Wendy Johnson, all residing in Virginia. He also leaves behind two friends from Spearfish who absolutely adored him, Jessie and Julie.
Frantz will be buried in Massachusetts with his mother and father. His sister-in-law always referred to him as a pure, gentle creature. Indeed, he was to those who knew him best.
