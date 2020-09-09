Frances Lorene Eggers died Sept. 5, 2020, at her home in Quinn, S.D., at 82 years of age.
She was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Pierre, SD, to Chester “Chet” and Carrie Anna (Hand) Standiford. She graduated high school in Philip in 1956, and was married there on Sept. 15, 1957, to Robert “Bob” Eggers.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Quinn Community Center.
A memorial fund has been established in Frances’s name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at KinkadeFunerals.com
