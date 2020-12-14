Florence Helen Maynard, 90, of Spearfish died on Dec. 9, 2020, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.
Florence was born on Oct. 6, 1930, in Jefferson City, S.D., to Hector and Gladys (Finley) Dandurand. She was raised in St. Onge and graduated from Spearfish High School in 1949. She married Pete Maynard on June 5, 1949, and lived in Deadwood where they raised their three children. After Pete’s death, she moved to Spearfish, working at Walmart until she was 85.
She is survived by her brother Donald Dandurand; sister Marlene Gorham; daughters Jeanna (Tom) Dewey, Sandy Hansen, and son Roland Maynard; grandchildren Lisa Thoresen, Kelly (Scot) Thoresen, Heidi (Scott) Gurwell, Eric (Davida) Hansen, Andrea Hansen, Russ (Wiesia) Maynard, Brad Maynard; great-grandchildren Skylar (Brittany) Thoresen, Blake (Sheldon) Wright, Ashley, Erica and Hannah Hansen, Dylan Schumacher, Tia (Reo) Shipp, Tai Gurwell, Samantha, Addison, Nathan, Nora and Everly Maynard; great-great-granddaughter Kaejah Burton. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and four brothers.
Private family services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
