Fern Louise (Denker) O’Connor was born to John and Ida (Spitzenberger) Denker in Haydraw, S.D., on Oct. 25, 1930. Fern passed away on Nov. 16, 2020, at her home in Sturgis.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis with Rev. Jenene Earl officiating. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.
A memorial has been established to the High Plains Western Heritage Center and the Sturgis United Methodist Church, or memorial donations may be made to a charity of the giver’s choice.
