Fay Shields, 92

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 14F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 14F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.