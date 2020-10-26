Evelyn Shirley Kelley, 89, of Belle Fourche, formerly of Spearfish and Huron died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Belle Estate in Belle Fourche after a long, courageous struggle with dementia. Evelyn boldly maintained her sweet, cheerful, charitable disposition.
Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. A private burial will take place at the Riverside Memorial Cemetery in Aberdeen, next to her husband.
She is survived by 3 children, John (Kate) Kelley of Spearfish, Mary Jo Harju of Pingree Grove, IL, and Susan (Tom) Fritz of Omaha; 10 grandchildren, Robert (Erika) Kelley, Megan (Mike) Zilberstein, Andrew (Michelle) Kelley, Russell (Lindsey) Harju, Kelley (Tyler) Bryan, Alanna (Nick) Porter, Tyler (Jordan) Harju, Rachel Harju, Elizabeth (Martin) Mitsch, and Sarah Fritz; 5 great-granddaughters, 7 great-grandsons, two sisters: Hollis Mundhenke, and Mytris Clark, two sisters-in-law: Doris Larson and Ginger Campos.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years; her son-in-law; her parents; brothers Udell, Wayne, Kenneth, Milton; 4 brothers-in-law, and her sister Carol (Larson) Dunker; 3 sisters-in-law; parents-in-law; and a niece.
Memorials may be sent to the preschool of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church (Huron) and the Alzheimer’s Association.
