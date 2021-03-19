Evangeline (Vangie) Albrecht was born in Herreid, S.D., on July 12, 1930, to Albert and Mary (Aipperspach) Jahraus. On Monday March 15, 2021, Evangeline, Vangie or Blondie (however you knew her) went to be with the Lord and the love of her love life — Lefty.
She grew up near the Burlington Northern rail yard in Aberdeen. She started working at a young age, at many jobs to help support her family. She often made comments that she and her brothers and sisters would go along the tracks to pick up coal that had fallen from the train to heat the house. Often the boiler men would give them a shovel full or two to make their quest to heat the family home a little easier.
At the end of World War II, she met a dark-haired hunk of a man and he soon became the love of her life (Lefty) as he was returning home from World War II. They met, courted and were married March 13, 1949, in Aberdeen. In 1956, the two packed up two kids and all of their belongings and moved to the Black Hills where Lefty worked at the Homestake Mine. They became lovers of the Black Hills and often said it was the most beautiful place.
Vangie took on jobs that she could do in the house (she was the original work from home mom) as she washed and ironed clothes for many of the executives at the Homestake mine and others. In 1970, she re-entered the workforce as a baker at the Lead City Bakery. In the late 70s she worked at the Motherlode restaurant for a few years doing baking and preparing hand crafted salads. She had a love for baking and she eventually went to work for Nash Finch as a baker where she eventually retired from SunMart grocery.
After a few years in retirement, she was asked if she could bake cookies and make the customers feel welcome at the Deadwood Gulch Resort. She loved this work and they loved her as much. She would often say this was the best job she ever had and wished she could work forever. Vangie and Lefty could often be found spending time at the local dance halls dancing, and on occasion spinning the wheels in a casino in Deadwood, or going for long walks around the neighborhood! On any given day, they could be found listening to many different polkas and waltzes on the jukebox!
Vangie will be remembered for her kindness, positivity, acceptance, caring, compassion and unconditional love. She made our life so much easier, happier and full of love and joy every day we spent together and even the days we didn’t.
If you knew her, she was likely your sweet, caring, kind friend and if you didn’t, she would never have hesitated to hold her hand out and invite you into her life with Lefty by her side and their family making space around her table because there was ALWAYS room for extras.
She was so simplistic in a posh perfect, ahead of her times kind of way. She baked fancy pastries, cupcakes, cookies, donuts and dessert with so much finesse and love before it was the “trendy thing” to do. Her every meal was the envy of foodies near and far loaded up with tender loving care, laughter and good conversation for whoever dropped in for a visit. She will be greatly missed.
Vangie was active in the VFW Auxiliary; she was a lifetime member. She was a very proud American and even more proud of her children.
Evangeline, (Vangie) (Blondie) Albrecht passed away comfortably in March. 15, 2021, at Judy’s Assisted Living where she had resided for four years and was compassionately cared for by Judy and her team.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Ray) Stoor, and Tami (Ralph) Long; three sons, Steve (Debbie), Mark (Sherilyn), and Brent (Julie); grandchildren, Dawn, Dusk, Adam, Wyatt, Cody, Meggan, Balie, and Matt; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, Gary; her parent’s; three brothers, Leroy, Wally, Robert; and two sisters, Della Blando, and Anne Schaffer.
Vangie will be missed by her family and those that knew her.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March. 20, 2021, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Inurnment will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Black Hills National cemetery, near Sturgis.
A memorial will be established.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
