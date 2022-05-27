Eva Jewell Corkins, 90 of Deadwood, passed away on Tuesday May 24, 2022.
Eva was born in Wakenda, Missouri on November 18, 1931 to Orville and Christina Cowick, she was the third of eight children. She loved to tell the story of Valentine’s Day 1950, when she received in the mail an engagement ring along with a proposal from Merton Corkins and on May 16, 1950, they were married. They raised five children, Cheryl (Gerald) Rogers, Deadwood, Pam( Lanny) Wells, Rapid City, Cindy (Gary) Fisher, Deadwood, Tom Corkins, Lead and Terry (Nancy) Corkins, Sturgis. Many additions were added in the years to come: ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild and so many that adopted her as their grandmother.
Waiting for her in Heaven, were her parents, Orville & Christina, her husband Merton, two brothers, two sisters-in-law, son, Timothy and granddaughter, Tasha Nicole.
She loved her family with all her heart. Another accomplishment she was proud of was her 28-year career for the Local Union . She met so many cherished and lifelong friends.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 12:00 pm on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Lead City Park. In lieu of flowers, we would like to have you donate to your local Hospice or a charity that is close to your heart.
Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
