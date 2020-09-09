Ethel Glendola (Williams) Goodwin

God saw that Ethel was getting tired and a cure was not to be.
So he put his arms around her and he whispered “Come with Me”
With tearful eyes we watched her suffer and slowly fade away.
Although we loved her dearly we could not make her stay.
Ethel will be missed!!
She was born in Macon County Missouri on a hot summer day
In June it was the 29th of 1940. She had 4 Sisters to grow up with.
Betty, Barbara, Bonnie and “Mary whom left us way to soon.” Her
Mother Francis Marie (Walker) Williams and Father Henry George Williams were struggling Farm Hands. The Girls had a very hard life but God gave them each other to lean on. Religion was important to Ethel.
As a young mother she joined the Pentecostal Church to make sure her three girls Debra, Bryce and Laurie knew God’s love. Ethel struggled to find love and happiness her whole life. She enjoyed to joke with people and always worked hard to provide for her family.
At 56 for her 2nd Act!!! She went through a training course to become a Home Health aide. She truly enjoyed caring for others.
Diabetes was a disease that she was not able to win against. In the
End it took her life. Ethel had six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She died on Sept. 5, 2020. She was 80 yrs old.
