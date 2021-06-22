Erma Cora Margaret Sonnabend Larson, 99

Erma Cora Margaret Sonnabend Larson of Lead passed away on June 19, 2021.
Erma was born in Kasota Township, LeSueur County, Minn., to Herman and Bertha (Trebesch) Sonnabend on Dec. 10, 1921. She was the second of nine children and cared for her siblings while growing up on the farm. She married Walter E. Larson in Estherville, Iowa, March 6, 1941.
She traveled in the United States with Walter while he was stationed stateside in the military. While Walt was deployed in World War II, she spent time with her parents and other family. The couple moved to the Lead area in 1946.
While her children were growing up, she worked part time cleaning in area hotel cabins.
Erma worked for many years for the Homestake Mining Company as the housekeeper and cook at the company mansion. She later worked for the Homestake Clinic and Lead-Deadwood Medical Clinic in medical records. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Deadwood where she had been active. She was a Life and Charter member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 5969. Later in life she lived with and was loved and cared for by Dale and René for over four years. She was very loved by her family and friends and was well known as an excellent cook. Her recipes have spread far and wide. You never left her home hungry.
The family would like to thank Helen Ertman for assisting them in her home care for Erma for several years. She spent her last years in the care of the Burr family at Tender Care Assisted Living in Spearfish. We thank Aileen and Edgar, the Burr family and the staff for great care and making her stay pleasant and comfortable.
She is survived by three sons, Roger (Judy), Spearfish; Robert (Arla), Spearfish; Dale (René), and daughter-in-law Deidra, Lead. She was the loving grandmother to nine grandchildren; Troy, Todd, Dawnette, Eric, Jeremy, Wendy, Nicholas, Shane and Chad; seventeen great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; all her siblings, Alvin, Alice, Jeanette, Harvey, Harold, Anton, Norbert and Arnold; husband Walter and son Larry.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. on June 24, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church 827 Main St. Deadwood. Cards may be sent to 301 Chicago Ave. Lead SD 57754.
Memorials may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church in Deadwood or the Lead-Deadwood Monument Ambulance.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.