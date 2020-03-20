Emma S. Ottema was born on June 19, 1946, in Teller, Alaska. She was the daughter of Willie and Elsie Kugzruk. She was one of 11 children in her family. Following her graduation from high school in Nome, Alaska, Emma worked several years for Liberty Mutual in San Francisco, Calif. She returned to Nome and was married and had three children. She later divorced and married her present husband, Doug Ottema in 1981.
Emma and Doug made their home in Grass Valley, Calif., and eventually relocated to Whitewood, S.D., where they made their home. Following a sevenyear battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, she passed away at home March 14.
She had a way of greeting people and was able to make them feel welcomed. She worked for the Tin Lizzie in Deadwood and at Wal-Mart in Spearfish. Wal-Mart was very good to her. Emma was recognized by the state of South Dakota and her places of employment for her customer service and kindness. She was modest but always took pride in her appearance. She always retained her Eskimo culture and it was such a delicacy to eat her Eskimo food. She was an excellent role model to the Eskimo culture. She kept her Native culture within her; and also loved South Dakota. She made such a good impression on people and was an excellent role model. One of her bosses would brag that she was “100% bona fide Eskimo.”
Emma is survived by her husband, Doug Ottema, Whitewood; her three children, Kourak Nakak, Nome, Alaska, Kelik Nakak, Fairbanks, Alaska and Florence Burton, Sturgis; 12 grandchildren, including Karissa of Sturgis; four great-grandchildren; her brother, Vernon Kugzruk, Anchorage, Alaska and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.
Private funeral services will be held on March 24, with interment to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery at Spearfish.
Visitation for family and friends will take place from 2-4 p.m. on March 23, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish. During the visitation time we ask that people do not gather into groups.
Flowers are welcome; however, Emma wanted any donations to go to the Teller Lutheran Church, c/o Pastor Brian Crockett, PO Box 12, Teller, AK 99778.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.