Emily Thorson, 88, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at her home at Heritage Acres in Sturgis.
Emily was born June 10, 1933 in Rhame, N.D., to Engebret and Alma Thorson. She married John Corrigan in 1952 and together they had six children, Fred, Gerri, Randy, Darlene, Linda, and Phil.
She enjoyed her trips to Deadwood, bingo, playing cards, and visiting and laughing with her many, many friends. Emily truly loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Her memory will be cherished by her children, Gerri (Dave) Lucas, Randy Corrigan, Darlene (Roger) Cheshier, Linda Walker, and Phil Corrigan; grandchildren, Kory, Derek, Josh, Carri, John, Miles, and Nicole; and her great grandchildren, Raelynn, Cooper, Lillianna, Derrick, and Darius.
Emily was preceded in death by her husband, John Corrigan; and her son, Fred Corrigan.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church on Friday, March 11, 2022. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis. A luncheon, with plenty of cookies, will follow the burial at Heritage Acres.
Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
