Elta “Betty” E. Johnson, 91, of Spearfish and formerly of Huron, passed away with family by her side, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Burrs Tender Care Assisted Living in Spearfish. Her mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish with burial at St. Martin’s Cemetery to follow. Visitation, with her family present, will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron. A scripture and rosary service will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday evening. Visit www.welterfuneralhome.com.
She is survived by her children; daughter Peggy (John) Cyphert of Huron, son David (Joan) Johnson of Denver, Colo., daughter Deb (Carl) Rittenbach of Mandan, N.D., daughter-in-law Karen Johnson of Spearfish, son Kenneth (Barb) Johnson of Denver, Colo., daughter Kathy (Bob) Reiswig of Spearfish, and daughter Penny Johnson (Joe) Lanners of Madison; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; her sister, Mary Kay Tschetter of Huron and brother Harold Clarambeau of Pierre. She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Johnson; son Richard Johnson; granddaughter-in-law, Darci Johnson; her parents; and many siblings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.