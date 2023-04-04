Litschewski, Ellie.tif
Elouise D. Litschewski, 78, of Rapid City, South Dakota, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, after a brief hospitalization at Monument Health.  

 Ellie was born in Minnesota on June 30, 1944, and grew up in Spearfish, SD where she graduated from Spearfish High School. She attended Black Hills Stage College, graduating with a degree in Education.  She taught business and accounting at the high school level in both Highmore and Lead where she was highly regarded and admired by her students.  She later transitioned into healthcare management beginning in Farmington, New Mexico, ultimately returning to Rapid City, where she managed a clinic for Dr. Gerald Butz.  She finished her career working with Dr. Dan Petereit and Dr. Ron Drummond at the Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City. Ellie was highly respected by physicians, co-workers and patients.

