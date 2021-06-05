Ellen Louise Schick

Ellen Louise (Loughlin) Schick was born at Chance, S.D. on Nov. 18, 1934, to Floyd Loughlin and Ruth (Larson) Loughlin and she died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Pioneer House in Fargo, N.D.
Ellen attended a country school and graduated from Bison High School. She worked in the Perkins County Court House and taught two years in the Perkins County Rural School System. Ellen retired from the ASCS Office after 31 years of service.
Ellen married Albert William Schick on Dec. 23, 1953, to which two children were born, a son, Wesley John, and a daughter, Nola Jane Braddock. They resided in Bison until Albert’s death, at which time Ellen moved to Sturgis.
She is survived by her children, Wes and Diane (Wiesner) Schick of Littleton, Colo., and Nola Braddock of Fargo; grandchildren, Shonda DeSplinter and her daughters, Courtney and Taylor Schiwal, and Chris and Amy (Kalina) Braddock and their three sons, Connor, Owen, and Finnegan, all of Fargo; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Loughlin; and many nieces and nephews.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Albert (1989); her parents, Floyd and Ruth Loughlin; brother, Lloyd Loughlin; twin sisters, Lila Aaker and Lela Smaltz, all whom died in 2004.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Rachel Circle, the Hospital Auxiliary, MARYE, and the Senior Citizens in Sturgis, before moving to Fargo prior to her death.
Ellen enjoyed playing cards and games (especially with her grand and great-grandchildren), gambling in Deadwood, and spending time with family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis. Graveside services will follow at the Bison Cemetery in Bison.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.