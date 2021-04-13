Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Louise Hale

These two people together, Keith and Betty Hale, were blessed with six children. We were able to have and raise four wonderful ones – three girls and one boy.
My daughters are Pearl Louise Hale Krush and her husband, Fred, of Rapid City, Patricia Mae Hale Karas and her husband, Dave, of Newell, Pamela Irene Hale Hendricksen and her husband, Peter, of Rapid City; and my son is David Keith Hale and his wife, Barbara, of Whitewood. Also surviving are my brother, Dale Couch and his wife, Evelyn, Spearfish; sister-in-law, Marlys Dively, Nebraska; and special friends include Toni Kamala, Patti Kelly, Rock and Beaner Reman, Jim and Barb Shrader, Stan and Sharon Holsclaw, Sylvia Sack, and Verla and Tavis Little.
Betty was preceded in death by two baby boys, Tandy LeRoy Hale and Sandy Keith Hale; and her husband, Franklin Keith Hale; five brothers, and two sisters.
And may God bless and keep you all.
Private family service will be at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
