Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Matthews, 88, of Spearfish was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on October 22, 2021.
She was born to Morris and Bernice (Fallmer) King on May 28, 1933 and spent the majority of her adult life in Spearfish.
Betty loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family. She was a beloved person with many friends who enjoyed her company. She also enjoyed her many jobs as a waitress at several locations where she was able to enjoy the company of her many customers.
Betty is survived by her brother Bill, three sons Joe, Jim, and Mike and one granddaughter Hilary. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard who she loved dearly and whose ashes will be interned with her.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on May 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Inurnment for Betty and Richard will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Lunch will follow at the church to share memories of Betty’s life and many friendships.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.