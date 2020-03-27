Eleanor J. “Sam” Dore, 84, of Whitewood, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Monument Health Sturgis Care Center.
Eleanor Jean Beach was born March 10, 1936, in Elmira, N.Y., to Myron “Stan” and Ann (Eyers) Beach.
She married David Lewis and had five beautiful children. She later married William Dore from Sidney, Mont., where they lived for 44 years. Eleanor worked as a receptionist at the Sidney hospital for many years, then later worked for Mitchell Oil Field Service until William got a job in Spearfish, driving a coal and lumber truck for Savage Industries.
She was a member of the Calvary Temple Assembly of God. Eleanor loved greeting and visiting all who entered in.
She loved all her grandchildren. Her hobbies were caring for her dogs, Dutchie and Cassie, gardening, gold panning, and long drives through the Black Hills.
She is loved and will be missed. Thankful for having shared her life are her husband, William Dore of Whitewood; her six biological children and three step-daughters, Michael Lewis of Klamath Falls, Ore., Gary (Elizabeth) of Greenridge, Mo., Galen (Rebecca) of Otterville, Mo., Scott (Stacey) of Smithton, Mo., Annette (Roger) Peldo of Whitewood, El Deanne Dore (Jill Norman) of Mankato, Minn., Charisse Gross (Leonard Fugate) of Fairview, Mont., Sabrina Steer of Fairview, Mont., and Sheila (Rob) Mortimer of Las Vegas, Nev.; brother-in-law, Ronald Mudge of Bemidji, Minn.; sister-in-law, Corrine Beach of Paducah, Ky.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Edmore Slovarp; brother, Myron Beach; sister, Gayle Mudge; and grandson, Gabriel Lewis.
No services are planned at this time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
