Eleanor Fowler Nielsen, 94 (1927-2022), originally from Buffalo, SD, passed away peacefully Monday, March 7, 2022 at her home in Reno, Nevada. She is survived by her Brother Leet Fowler of Belle Fouche, 3 Children Charles, Michael and Nora, 9 Grandchildren, and 7 Great Grandchildren. Eleanor will be buried in Buffalo Cemetery.
