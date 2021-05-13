Elaine Anne (Benson) Gerdes Morgan, 83, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. She was born April 15, 1937, in Deadwood, to Agnes Rose Lee and Howard Francis Benson.
She grew up in Regent, N.D., and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in New England, N.D. The family moved to Glasgow, Mont., when she was in junior high. There she attended Glasgow High School and graduated with the Class of 1955.
Elaine met Grant Gerdes in Tucson, Ariz., where they married.
She worked as a legal secretary, did income tax work, and was in the banking profession. She was a Eucharistic Minister at the Catholic Church in Sierra Vista, Ariz., and a devout Catholic. Her Irish heritage was a source of pride and happiness to her.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Grant Gerdes; one daughter, Cathy Gerdes; and brother-in-law, Larry Ventsam.
She is survived by her children Joan (John) Kablitz, Scottsdale, Ariz., Grant Gerdes, Jr., Broomfield, Colo., Beverly Pallanes, Coolidge, Ariz. She was blessed with two grandchildren, Gabriel Pallanes and Timothy Mitchell Newton. One sister, Joan Ventsam, Leoti, Kan., and many nieces and nephews and their families.
There will be a memorial service at the Franciscan Renewal Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., at a later date. Cremation has taken place. By her request, her ashes will be taken to County Cavan, Ireland, the birthplace of her grandmother, Rose Anne McDermott.
A heartfelt thank you to the family and friends who gave her loving care these past several years. Elaine will be forever missed. Until we meet again.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.