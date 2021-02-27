Eileen Ann Richards, 73, a native of Lead and resident of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2021, due to complications from pancreatic cancer.
Eileen was born on Oct. 15, 1947, in Deadwood. She was the oldest of three children of Albert “Bud” and Aili Maria (Penttila) Mitchell.
Raised in Lead, she attended schools there and graduated from Lead High School. There, she met the love of her life, Charles “Charlie” Richards. The couple was married on Christmas Day, 1964, in Lead. Eileen and Charlie were blessed with three children, Mike, Brad, and Jon, all born in Denver, Colo.
Eileen enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, golfing, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 56 years, Charles, of Phoenix, Ariz; sons, Michael (Beth) of Bloomington, Minn.; Bradley (Piper); Jon (Jahnna); all of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister, Christal (Gary) Pummel of Spearfish; brother, Steven (Cindy) Mitchell of Rapid City; grandchildren, Jacob, Alyssa, Jeff, and Natasha; and great-grandchildren, Autumn, Summer, and August.
Eileen was preceded in death by her father, mother, and grandchild, Natasha.
Celebration of Life Services will be held in Lead this summer.
