Edwin P. Kapsa, 75, of Whitewood, passed away on March 22,2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City as the result of a fall.
Ed was born in Belle Fourche, on June 16, 1946, to George and Florence (Snoozy) Kapsa. His family moved to Spearfish in 1951. Ed was raised on a dairy farm east of Spearfish and attended the LAB school at Black Hills State Teacher’s College. He graduated from Spearfish High School in 1964. He was a member of the National Guard for six years, was in partnership with his father raising mink, and started his career in construction by working as a brick mason for Northern Hills Masonry. He married Kay Shaykett on Oct. 20, 1973. They lived east of Spearfish where their two daughters Megan and Stephanie were born. He and his wife, Kay, started Kapsa Construction in 1975, a career which lasted nearly 50 years. Ed also had a large farrow to finish hog operation and a multi level marketing business that he ran congruently with the construction company for several years. In 1986 he moved his family to Monument, Colo., where they lived and built homes for 17 years. They returned to the Whitewood area in 2002, where they presently reside. He continued building custom homes in the Black Hills area until January 2022.
Ed had a great love of music and enjoyed painting. His appreciation of nature was evident in his painting of landscapes. He loved working in his yard, planting fruit trees, fishing, woodworking, his family and friends. He never knew a stranger. His relationship with Christ was a most important part of his life.
He is survived by his wife Kay, his daughters Megan (Mark) Beard of Johnstown, Colo., and Stephanie (Brett) Boyd of Keller, Texas; seven grandchildren Austin Beard, Allison Beard, Colton Morriss, Kayden Morriss, Corbin Morriss, Emma Boyd, and Noah (Terryn) Boyd; his sisters Betty (Larry) Roberts, Georgia Roberts, and Linda Kapsa; his father-in-law Bud Shaykett; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Florence Kapsa; a sister Carol; and a nephew Kelly Roberts.
Ed’s passion was helping others and visiting with them about his Jesus. When the accident happened, he was doing what he loved most, helping his friends. For that, we are so grateful.
A memorial has been established to benefit the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Believer’s Fellowship, Sturgis, at 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.