Edward (Ed) Joseph Eixenberger, 65, passed away at his home in Spearfish. He was born in Deadwood, on Jan. 12, 1958 to Maurice (Ike) and Gertrude (Judy) Eixenberger, along with eight other siblings.

Ed grew up in Sturgis graduating in 1976. In 1977 he married Julie Eddington (Masterson). The two welcomed daughter, Brooke in 1979. Four years later they welcomed their son, Zachary in 1983. They later divorced in 1984.

