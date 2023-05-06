Edward (Ed) Joseph Eixenberger, 65, passed away at his home in Spearfish. He was born in Deadwood, on Jan. 12, 1958 to Maurice (Ike) and Gertrude (Judy) Eixenberger, along with eight other siblings.
Ed grew up in Sturgis graduating in 1976. In 1977 he married Julie Eddington (Masterson). The two welcomed daughter, Brooke in 1979. Four years later they welcomed their son, Zachary in 1983. They later divorced in 1984.
Being a sports fanatic was the Eixenberger household name. Ed grew up playing basketball and football. He enjoyed the fresh powder on the mountain, the perfection of a golf course and of course the beloved frisbee golf. He was the Wikipedia of sports and would know any scores, highlights or rumors first. Nothing gave him more pleasure than talking sports.
Ed was a self-taught man of home improvement. In the late 80s he began a career with Collins Companies in exterior building renovations, moving to Colorado and also to Washington, taking over the King County housing projects working with Alside perfecting the vinyl siding technique. This led to a passion of remodeling complete exteriors. He started his own siding company West Boulevard Exteriors in the late 90s.
Throughout his adventurous life, he lived for riding his motorcycle. There isn’t a blue sky or road in the Black Hills untouched by him and his bikes.
Music … there are just no words to correctly explain this first love of his life. The expression of art through lyrics and what it brought to his soul cannot be matched. It moved him in ways we will all miss.
Ed had a passion for art. He could create anything. His eye for detail cannot be compared. He took pride in everything he did in life. You could catch him in the “best looking yard on West Boulevard” every day (weather permitting). And although he hated the snow, he never truly moved away from his home and family. His children and grandchildren were his world. Grandpa always had candy in his pockets whether for “da Twins” or his other loves — his beloved dogs. He could not resist bringing home a friend from the humane society and magically turning them into family. His church days were taking his K-9 posse, the “Spyders from Mars” on dangerous adventures, escaping rattlers along the river to collect Fairburn agates in which he started trading.
Left with decades of amazing, laughable and always loving memories are his two children Brooke Shuri Eixenberger, Nichols Hills, Okla., and Zachary Joseph Eixenberger of Spearfish; grandchildren Ashton, Lexi, Brekken and Keller; his sister, Mary Ellen Murray; his brother, John (Roze) Eixenberger; and countless nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother; sister Annette Leonard; brothers; Jerry, Frankie, Ron, Max, and Jim Eixenberger; nephew Erik Eixenberger; and countless adopted and sometimes bred dog posse.
Join us to share memories of Ed’s adventures in life Sunday, May 7, 2023 at The Sturgis Brewing Company in Sturgis at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed’s name to the Western Hills Humane Society, Spearfish.
