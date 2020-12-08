Edward Davis Jones, 69, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home in Deadwood, SD.
He married Rose Marie (Marsh) Cass on August 17, 1976. To this union four children were born, Tobey Alfred (Cass) Jones, and Tracey, Genney, and Eddie Jones. He also had four granddaughters, Hannah Joe, Jamie, Alley, and Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie; his father, Bill; and brother, Robert.
Edward will be cremated and a burial will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
