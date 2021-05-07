Edna Fay “Eddie” Sinkey, 60, of Belle Fourche formerly of Midland, passed away April 30 at Human Services Center in Yankton after a lengthy battle with dementia.
She was born Dec. 24, 1960, in Kadoka to Dell and Carol (McFarland) Struble. She was the third of seven children. As a young girl she and her family lived in Kadoka, Hot Springs, Igloo, Edgemont, Custer, and Belle Fourche. Most of her high school years were spent in Custer and she graduated from Belle Fourche in 1979.
On Nov. 30, 1983, she married Dennis Sinkey of Midland. To this union three children were born, Kendra, Drew and Britney. She lived in Midland until 2007 when she moved to Kadoka. In 2012, she moved back to Belle Fourche where she resided until being moved to Yankton in 2015.
She was a longtime member of Midland Area EMS and she greatly enjoyed being a part of this team and helping people. She took part in many Midland plays and enjoyed the friendships built from being a part of the Midland Drama Club. She spent many years as a part of the Midland Booster Club and PTA. She held a variety of different jobs throughout her life but seemed to enjoy working at 1880 Town the most.
She enjoyed music, dancing, reading, playing cards, cross stitching and gardening. She enjoyed meeting new people and building friendships. She was mischievous and always enjoyed a good prank followed by lots of laughter. She was thrilled to be a grandma and insisted that her grandchildren would call her “Granny Ed”.
Survivors include her children, Kendra Sinkey of Belle Fourche, Drew (Skylar) Sinkey of Fargo, Britney (Ben) VanderMay of New Underwood; her mother, Carol Struble of Belle Fourche; her siblings, Cornell (Tom) Kester of Belle Fourche, BC (Sharon) Struble of Buffalo, Donita (Ron) Peters of Vivian, Sheldon Struble of Belle Fourche, Amy Struble of Watsonville, Calif., and Zeda Struble of Belle Fourche; her grandchildren, Julie Swanson, Layna-Jane Sinkey, and Hope Sinkey, of Belle Fourche, Davis Sinkey of Fargo, Colt, Case and Cash VanderMay of New Underwood; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Benjamin McFarland and Virginia (Knisley) McFarland; her paternal grandparents, Harold Struble and Marjorie (Harris) Struble and her father, Dell Struble.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 10 at 11 a.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be Tuesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimers Foundation.
The funeral will be published for viewing at klinefuneralchapel.com live streaming site following the funeral.
An online guest book and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.