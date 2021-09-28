Edna Ann Vrem of Spearfish, South Dakota passed away peacefully at the Deadwood SD hospital with loving family at her bedside on September 26, 2021. Born April 9th 1931, in McVille, North Dakota to Halvor Lofthus and Ida Gutterud Lofthus. Edna was raised on the family farm and attended school in Tolna, ND. She was married to Kenneth Vrem on October 15th 1950. They farmed on the Vrem family farm until they moved to Devils Lake, ND in 1955. Edna worked for Otter Tail Power Co. and Montana Dakota Utilities and retired in 1991. She enjoyed her family, volunteering at church, tending her flowers and exploring her Norwegian heritage. She is survived by her Daughter Gail (Karl) Simonyak, Grandsons Joel Simonyak and Erik (Katie) Simonyak, Cody (Chauncey Mae) Vrem and Bradley Vrem, Daughter-in-law Elizabeth Vrem and her five Great Grandchildren Burke, Vera, Charles, William, Emmalynn and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, son David, infant son, sister Irene and brother George and her parents. Funeral Services Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Devils Lake with burial in Devils Lake Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Condolences to www.gilbertsonfuneralhome.com
