Edith Rose Russell

Edith died Dec. 31, 2020, in Olathe, Kan., just barely missing the new year by a few minutes. She fought a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and a shorter, more cruel battle with COVID.
She was born to Philip Schuh and Hilda (Thane) Schuh in McCoy, Texas. She married Everett L. Russell, Jr. of Poteet, Texas on Sept. 14, 1952. Everett and Edith lived in George West, Texas and Refugio, Texas, then transferring to Guymon, Okla., moving for Everett’s job. Edith always said that in every town she lived, she had a treasure chest that was overflowing with friends.
Edith had a long and fulfilling career in banking, achieving the position of assistant vice president of operations in Guymon, Okla., at the First National Bank. She retired with Everett in 1984, and moved to Spearfish, to be closer to family, especially their grandchildren.
But Edith continued to keep busy in retirement, working as a volunteer with the Lookout Memorial Hospital auxiliary. This became a second career with the hospital as an admissions clerk and switchboard operator for the next 16 years.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and still considered this her spiritual family.
In 2018, due to her declining health, Edith moved once more, this time to Olathe, Kan., in order to be closer to her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett and a son, Mark; her mother, Hilda (Schuh) Rogers; her father, Philip Schuh; and a sister, Stella Eichman.
Edith is survived by two daughters, Lori Russell of Mustang, Oklahoma and Grace (Darrel) Riddle of Olathe, Kan.; two granddaughters, Erin (Paul) Cain of Shawnee, Kansas and Julie (Daniel) Logan of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and two great-granddaughters, Molly Logan and Allison Logan.
She is also survived by that treasure chest of friends.
Services and memorial will be held at a later date.
