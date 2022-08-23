Edgar Don Burr, 86, went to rest with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his residence in Spearfish.
Edgar was born on May 20, 1936, in Hot Springs, to Ed and Rose Burr. He attended school in Trojan and High School in Lead. In his younger years while growing up he had a love for horses and spent many hours riding and breaking them.
In 1958, he joined the SD National Guard. He served in the 153rd Engineer Company and the 842nd Engineer Company and was involved with the Shooting team and earned many awards as an excellent shooter. He retired after 26 years as a Sergeant First Class from the 842nd Engr Co, Deadwood.
Edgar worked for the Homestake Mining Company. He met and married Aileen L. (Hart) Burr in 1959, and started his family.
Edgar enjoyed snowmobiling in the Black Hills and was a member of the BH Snowmobile club for many years. He loved spending time with his family and was actively involved with the High School Booster club. Edgar also enjoyed bowling, boating, hunting, working in his greenhouse and gardening and especially golfing. On evenings and weekends, you could find Edgar and Aileen on the Golf Course no matter what the weather was. He was also a member and a Deacon of the Lead Presbyterian Church.
Edgar worked side-by-side with Aileen for over 30 years, touching the lives of many through their daycare and assisted living businesses in Spearfish and Lead. He prided himself in cooking meals for the daycare, the Assisted Living residents, and for his family holidays. One of their favorite dishes was his Cowboy Beans which his grandkids really enjoyed.
His favorite time of year was Christmas: his displays around Tender Care Assisted Living and his floats for the Christmas Parades brought joy to many families throughout the area.
Edgar was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Aileen, his four sons, Wade (Cheryl) Burr of Gillette, Wyo., Bill (Susan) Burr of Belle Fourche, David (Sherry) Burr of Spearfish, Dan (friend Marlene Barrett) Burr of Spearfish; cousin Claudine (Spud) Sullivan of Tullahoma Tennessee; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A private family burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery on Aug. 24, 2022.
