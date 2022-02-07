Ed C. Helmer, age 87, of Belle Fourche, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at his home in Spearfish, with his loving wife by his side.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery.
Ed’s funeral service will be broadcasted live online, on his obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
Ed is survived by his wife, Char of Spearfish; son, Monty (Teresa) of Cartersville, Ga.; daughters, Christy (Colin) Knuteson of New Town, N.D., Kelly (Ed) Chuck of Royse City, Texas, Jennel Johnson of Mitchel Neb.; 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
