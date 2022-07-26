Earlene Josephine (Wedean) Hullinger, 81

Earlene Josephine (Wedean) Hullinger, 81 of Murdo and Spearfish, SD passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Monument Health in Rapid City on July 16, 2022 with family by her side.  A private family service will be held at 2 pm on July 30, 2022 at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Murdo. A celebration of life and open house at 4:30 pm will follow at the Rusty Spur Steakhouse with a meal to be served.  Please consider attending to share memories, stories and perhaps a totty with the family in Earlene’s honor!

Earlene was born to Earl and Dorothy (Merchen) Wedean on April 23, 1941 in Winner, SD. She was named after her father, Earl, maternal and paternal grandmothers who both had middle names of Josephine.  Earlene began her early years on a ranch near Hamill, SD in Tripp County; in 1942 Louise Kay joined the family.  Soon the young family moved to a ranch south of Okaton, SD, near the White River. where her youngest sister, Susan Pauline joined the family in 1945.  Earlene attended grade school in Okaton with her sisters where they were known as the Wedean girls. In 1952 before the polio vaccine was available and cases were peaking, Susan contracted bulbar polio and Earlene soon followed with a non-paralytic form of the disease; both girls were sent to the polio unit for children in Hot Springs, SD for treatment and recovery. Earlene’s type of polio primarily affected her muscles, something that bothered her into later years. Both girls recovered and were sent back home to Okaton. In the fall of 1955, with Earlene beginning high school the family moved to Murdo for school purposes while Earl continued to run the ranch commuting back and forth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.