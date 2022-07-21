Earlene Josephine Hullinger, 81, of Murdo and Spearfish passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, surrounded by her family at Monument Health in Rapid City. There will be a private family service held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Murdo. Following the family service everyone is invited to join them for a meal and celebration of Earlene’s life at the Rusty Spur starting at 4:30 p.m. A full obituary will be printed as soon as the information is made available.
