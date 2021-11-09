Earl Capp, 89, of Nisland, died Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021, at the Avantara Saint Cloud Healthcare Center in Rapid City.
A Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place 9 a.m. Monday, at Black Hills National Cemetery, with Military Honors provided by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard.
Earl’’s funeral will be broadcasted live online, on his obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com, where there is also a video tribute available to view.
In lieu of flowers, any memorial money will be used in Earl’s memory to enhance to environment for the current and future residents at Avantara St. Cloud in Rapid City
Earl is survived by his two sons, David Capp of Nisland, Dennis (Cathy) Capp of Nisland.
