E. Floyd Caldwell of Deadwood, passed away the morning of June 3, 2022, at the age of 95 in his home while resting comfortably.
Floyd was born June 20, 1926 to Louis and Clara Caldwell in Belle Fourche, where he grew up. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946 in the Philippines and Korea. In partnership with his father they built and operated Caldwell’s Service and Bulk Plant in Belle Fourche.
He married Goldie Mileusnich on January 31, 1954. In 1963 he and Goldie moved the family to a ranch outside of Deadwood, where he would spend the remainder of his life. He and Goldie operated Mobil and Conoco service stations and bulk plants in the Deadwood area for many years until retirement.
Floyd was an avid horseman and rode quarter-horses throughout his life. He served as the Deadwood Day’s of ‘76 Celebration’s General Chairman and for many years aboard his horse he proudly carried the U.S. flag in the grand entry of the rodeos. In addition, Floyd drove his team of horses in the annual parade and on many occasions hauled the Governor of South Dakota.
He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Clara (Richards) Caldwell and his wife, Goldie L. Caldwell.
He is survived by his four children, Ross Caldwell, Rhonda VonColln (Mike), Rex Caldwell, and Reed Caldwell (Janet); his four grandchildren, Samantha Caldwell, Bailey Caldwell, Danielle Cross (Garrett), and Kenzie Caldwell; and his two great-grandchildren Thanos Caldwell and Brixton Cross.
Private family services will be held the week of June 6.
Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
